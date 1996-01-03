Florence Pugh ( PEW; born 3 January 1996) is an English actress. She made her acting debut in the mystery film The Falling (2014) and gained recognition for her leading role as an unhappily married woman in the independent drama Lady Macbeth (2016). Her performance in the latter won her the BIFA Award for Best Actress. She also drew critical praise for her leading role in the miniseries The Little Drummer Girl (2018).

Pugh's international breakthrough came in 2019, during which she garnered critical acclaim for her portrayals of wrestler Paige in the biographical sports film Fighting with My Family, an emotionally troubled woman in the horror film Midsommar, and Amy March in the coming-of-age period film Little Women. For the lattermost, she received Academy Award and BAFTA Award nominations.