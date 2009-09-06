Treepeople was an alternative rock band from Boise, Idaho, although it spent most of its time and was officially based in Seattle, Washington. The band was composed of Pat Brown (née Schmaljohn, Scott's older brother), Wayne Rhino Flower, Doug Martsch, and Scott Schmaljohn. It also included drummer Eric Akre on the critically acclaimed album Just Kidding, 1991. Brown, Flower, and Schmaljohn were ex-members of the Boise punk band State of Confusion. The band gained local notoriety and success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but after losing members to family complications and other projects, particularly Martsch to Built to Spill, the group disbanded in 1994, having released three albums and a handful of singles. Scott Schmaljohn later played in Stuntman, The Hand, and The Treatment. Schmaljohn also guested on Built to Spill's 2009 album There Is No Enemy, playing on the song "Pat," a tribute to Pat Brown, who committed suicide in April 1999. Prior to his death, Pat fronted the band Hive. Wayne Flower went on to play in Violent Green and The Halo Benders with Doug Martsch and Calvin Johnson (of Beat Happening, Dub Narcotic and co-founder of K Records). Treepeople reformed in 2018 with Troy Wright taking over bass duties for Pat Brown. Troy was the last drummer for State of Confusion. Treepeople started back up with shows at the 2018 Treefort music festival and played more dates in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver BC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque, and Denver.