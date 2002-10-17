Henri Renaud (20 April 1925, in Villedieu-sur-Indre – 17 October 2002, in Paris) was a French jazz pianist and record company executive.

His styles reflected the decades when he was musically active: he played in the swing, bebop and cool styles. He developed renown internationally when he served as an ensemble-organizing point-man for visiting jazz performers from the United States.

Renaud moved to Paris in 1946, and established a career as a jazz pianist. He joined tenor-saxophonist Jean-Claude Fohrenbach's combo. During 1949 and 1950 he accompanied Don Byas, James Moody and Roy Eldridge. In 1952 he performed at various times with Lester Young, Sarah Vaughan and Clifford Brown.

American bebop trumpeter Brown made several recordings with Renaud. In 1954, Renaud visited the United States, where he recorded.

He made recordings with Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, Al Cohn, Oscar Pettiford, Max Roach, Frank Foster and Bob Brookmeyer.

Upon becoming an executive for French CBS' jazz division in 1964, he largely stopped his activity as a professional jazz pianist, but did occasional work as a film composer.