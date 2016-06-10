Geater DavisBorn 29 January 1946. Died 29 September 1984
Geater Davis
1946-01-29
Geater Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Vernon "Geater" Davis (29 January 1946 – 29 September 1984) was an American soul singer and songwriter. He has been described as "one of the South's great lost soul singers, an impassioned stylist whose voice was a combination of sweetness and sandpaper grit."
Geater Davis Tracks
My Love Is So Strong For You
Your Heart Is So Cold
Why Does It Hurt So Bad?
Sweet Woman's Love
I'll Play The Blues For You
