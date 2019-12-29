Hans-Joachim RotzschConductor. Born 25 April 1929. Died 25 September 2013
Hans-Joachim Rotzsch
1929-04-25
Hans-Joachim Rotzsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans-Joachim Rotzsch (25 April 1929 – 25 September 2013) was a German choral conductor, conducting the Thomanerchor from 1972 until 1991 as the fifteenth Thomaskantor since Johann Sebastian Bach. He was also a tenor and an academic teacher.
