Jela Špitková (born January 1, 1947, Nové Mesto nad Váhom, Czechoslovakia) ) is a Slovak/Austrian violinist. Spitková is an international concert performer, a role she combines with that of teacher at Vienna Music University, the Banská Bystrica Fine Arts Faculty, “Akademia Umeni Banská Bystrica" and the Academy of Music in Prague. She has recorded more than 900 minutes of music including 30 violin concertos and has global appeal.