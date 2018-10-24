Jela ŠpitkováSlovak‐Austrian violinist. Born 1 January 1947
Jela Špitková (born January 1, 1947, Nové Mesto nad Váhom, Czechoslovakia) ) is a Slovak/Austrian violinist. Spitková is an international concert performer, a role she combines with that of teacher at Vienna Music University, the Banská Bystrica Fine Arts Faculty, “Akademia Umeni Banská Bystrica" and the Academy of Music in Prague. She has recorded more than 900 minutes of music including 30 violin concertos and has global appeal.
Romance for violin and orchestra in F minor, Op 11
Antonín Dvořák
Largo for violin and piano
Francesco Maria Veracini
Variations on a Theme of Corelli in the style of Tartini for violin and piano
Fritz Kreisler
Poem for violin and piano
Zdenek Fibich
