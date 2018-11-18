Kermit RuffinsBorn 19 December 1964
Kermit Ruffins
Kermit Ruffins Biography (Wikipedia)
Kermit Ruffins (born December 19, 1964) is an American jazz trumpeter, singer, and composer from New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. He has been influenced by Louis Armstrong and Louis Jordan and says that the highest note he can hit on trumpet is a high C. He often accompanies his songs with his own vocals. Most of his bands perform New Orleans jazz standards, though he also composes many of his own pieces. Jon Pareles of The New York Times wrote, "Mr. Ruffins is an unabashed entertainer who plays trumpet with a bright, silvery tone, sings with off-the-cuff charm and never gets too abstruse in his material."
The Bare Necessities
Kermit Ruffins
The Bare Necessities
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bare Necessities
Last played on
Shine
Kermit Ruffins
Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shine
Last played on
It's Later Than You Think
Kermit Ruffins
It's Later Than You Think
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Later Than You Think
Last played on
Black and Blue
Kermit Ruffins
Black and Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black and Blue
Last played on
Drop Me Off In A New Orleans
Kermit Ruffins
Drop Me Off In A New Orleans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drop Me Off In A New Orleans
Last played on
Didn't He Ramble
Kermit Ruffins
Didn't He Ramble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Didn't He Ramble
Last played on
Hey Look Me Over
Kermit Ruffins
Hey Look Me Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Look Me Over
Last played on
Good Morning New Orleans
Kermit Ruffins
Good Morning New Orleans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Morning New Orleans
Last played on
Panama
Kermit Ruffins
Panama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Panama
Last played on
