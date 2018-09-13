Johannes WildnerBorn 1956
Johannes Wildner
1956
Johannes Wildner Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes Wildner (born 1956) is an Austrian conductor, conducting professor, and former member violinist with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Johannes Wildner Tracks
German Dance No 7 K586
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sinfonia in C; 3rd movement
Marianna Martines
Can-Can (Orpheus in the Underworld)
Jacques Offenbach
Three German Dances, K 605
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 5 (Emperor)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sinfonia Concertante, K364
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Suite on English Folk Tunes (A Time There Was ...), Op 90
Benjamin Britten
Orpheus' Comet
Dobrinka Tabakova
Sinfonia brevis Op.69
Walter Braunfels
The Glass Mountain - suite from the opera Op.39b
Walter Braunfels
Symphonic variations on a French children's song Op.15
Walter Braunfels
Variations on an Old French Children's Song
Walter Braunfels
Tritsch Tratsch Polka
Johann Strauss II
Bassoon Concerto in B flat major, K.191
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Konzertstück, Op 64
Walter Braunfels
Don Gil von den grünen Hosen Suite
Walter Braunfels
Une nuit de mai (Evenings in the Ukraine)
Charles Loeffler, BBC Concert Orchestra & Johannes Wildner
Aufs Korn, Marsch Op. 478
Johann Strauss II
Sangerslust - Polka Op 328
Johann Strauss II
An der schonen, blauen Donau Op 314
Johann Strauss II
The Glass Mountain - Suite for orchestra (excerpts)
Walter Braunfels
Braunfels The Glass Mountain
Walter Braunfels
Champagne Polka
Johann Strauss II
Loeffler Divertissement Espagnol
Charles Martin Loeffler
Braunfels The Glass Mountain Suite (excerpts)
Walter Braunfels
Concerto Symphonique for piano and orchestra
Frederic d` Erlanger, BBC Concert Orchestra, Victor Sangiorgio & Johannes Wildner
Pilgrims Chorus from Tannhauser
Slovak Philharmonic Choir
Alexandra Palace ragtime waltz
BBC Concert Orchestra
Waltz Op.325 from Tales of the Vienna Woods
Johann Strauss II
Im Chambre Separee from Der Opernball
Richard Heuberger
Flower Song from Carmen, Act 2
Georges Bizet
Overture: Tannhauser
Richard Wagner
Ballet music, Danse Phryne: Faust
Charles‐François Gounod
Serenade in E minor, Op 20
Edward Elgar
Past BBC Events
Euroradio 50th Anniversary Concert
LSO St Luke’s, London
2017-11-27T07:27:52
27
Nov
2017
Euroradio 50th Anniversary Concert
LSO St Luke’s, London
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Pavarotti's Greatest Hits
Hackney Empire
2015-06-03T07:27:52
3
Jun
2015
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Pavarotti's Greatest Hits
19:30
Hackney Empire
Essential Classics
Theatre in the Park, Chichester
2013-10-02T07:27:52
2
Oct
2013
Essential Classics
18:30
Theatre in the Park, Chichester
Europe on Film
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2013-09-16T07:27:52
16
Sep
2013
Europe on Film
18:30
Watford Colosseum, Watford
