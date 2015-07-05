Giant Squid was a post-metal, progressive rock band, based out of San Francisco, California since 2007, but originated from Sacramento, California in 2002, as well as a stint in Austin, Texas throughout 2006. The band is currently signed to Translation Loss Records out of Philadelphia, PA. They were previously signed to The End Records out of Brooklyn, NY. Current lineup contains founding members Aaron John Gregory (guitar, vocals) and Bryan Beeson (bass), as well as Jackie Perez Gratz (electric cello, vocals), Zack Farwell (drums), and Andrew Southard (keyboards, vocals).