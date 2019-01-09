Cowboys InternationalFormed 1979
Cowboys International
1979
Cowboys International Biography
Cowboys International (also stylised as Cowboys International®) were a new wave and synthpop band formed by vocalist and songwriter Ken Lockie that put out one album in 1979, the influential The Original Sin, and a handful of 45s before dissolving in 1980.
