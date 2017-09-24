Frank HarteBorn 14 April 1933. Died 27 June 2005
Frank Harte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-04-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/deb126f7-533d-4e92-b446-10ba0160872f
Frank Harte Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Harte (14 May 1933 – 27 June 2005) was a traditional Irish singer, song collector, architect and lecturer. He was born in Chapelizod, County Dublin, and raised in Dublin. His father, Peter Harte, who had moved from a farming background in Sligo, owned 'The Tap' pub in Chapelizod. Frank emigrated to the United States for a short period, but later returned to Ireland where he worked as an architect, lecturer at DIT (Dublin Institute of Technology) in Rathmines, Dublin and in later life fully engaged in songs in many ways.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Harte Tracks
Sort by
By The Hush
Frank Harte
By The Hush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By The Hush
Last played on
Shan Van Vocht (Poor Old Woman)
Dónal Lunny
Shan Van Vocht (Poor Old Woman)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shan Van Vocht (Poor Old Woman)
Last played on
An tSeanbhean Bhocht
Frank Harte
An tSeanbhean Bhocht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An tSeanbhean Bhocht
Last played on
The Wheels of the World
Frank Harte
The Wheels of the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wheels of the World
Last played on
Frank Harte Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist