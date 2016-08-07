Orquesta Sinfónica NacionalDominican Republic. Formed 1941
Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional
1941
Biography (Wikipedia)
The National Symphony Orchestra of the Dominican Republic (Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional) is the leading classical orchestra of the Dominican Republic; it was founded in 1941.
Stanchen
Richard Strauss
Stanchen
Stanchen
Stornellatrice
Ottorino Respighi
Stornellatrice
Stornellatrice
