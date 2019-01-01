Carson RobisonBorn 4 August 1890. Died 24 March 1957
Carson Robison
Carson Robison Biography (Wikipedia)
Carson Jay Robison (August 4, 1890 - March 24, 1957) was an American country music singer and songwriter. Although his impact is generally forgotten today, he played a major role in promoting country music in its early years through numerous recordings and radio appearances. He was also known as Charles Robison and sometimes composed under the pseudonym Carlos B. McAfee.
