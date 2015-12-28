Black Chiney is a Jamaican sound system based in Miami, Florida. It consists of four Chinese Jamaicans: Supa Dups, Bobby Chin, Willy Chin and Walshy Killa. The Caribbean slang "Black Chiney" refers to this racial mix.

Black Chiney often travels around the world as a sound system for nightclubs, concerts and other party venues. The quartet also participates in sound clashes in their native Jamaica.