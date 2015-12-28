Black Chiney
Black Chiney is a Jamaican sound system based in Miami, Florida. It consists of four Chinese Jamaicans: Supa Dups, Bobby Chin, Willy Chin and Walshy Killa. The Caribbean slang "Black Chiney" refers to this racial mix.
Black Chiney often travels around the world as a sound system for nightclubs, concerts and other party venues. The quartet also participates in sound clashes in their native Jamaica.
Kopa Riddim
Black Chiney
Kopa Riddim
Kopa Riddim
Sweet Spot
Black Chiney
Sweet Spot
Sweet Spot
