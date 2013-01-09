Bomb the Music Industry! (commonly abbreviated as BtMI!) was a band from Baldwin, Nassau County, New York. They wrote, produced, recorded, and distributed all of their music under the leadership of songwriter and producer Jeff Rosenstock.

Rosenstock and several other contributors were previously members of The Arrogant Sons of Bitches. As that band was breaking up, Rosenstock recorded the first BtMI! song, "Sweet Home Cananada," using his PowerBook's built-in microphone. "I wrote that song and put it out to see if anybody wanted it. That was how it started, people showed interest and I like recording stuff."

The band was known for their DIY punk ethic, embodied in actions such as distributing six albums worth of their own material for free on their website, and offering free stencils and paint for fans to create their own T-shirts. They also made it a point to play all-ages shows with ticket prices of $10 or less, and offered fans a chance to perform on stage if they learned a song and brought an instrument to the show. This sparked comparisons such as "the Fugazi for the internet age of punk." Over time, the band's lineup shifted from "pretty much a free-for-all" to a fairly steady five-member lineup.