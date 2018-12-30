Susan TedeschiBorn 9 November 1970
Susan Tedeschi
1970-11-09
Susan Tedeschi Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Tedeschi (born November 9, 1970) is an American singer and guitarist. A multiple Grammy Award nominee, she is a member of the Tedeschi Trucks Band a conglomeration of her band, her husband Derek Trucks's the Derek Trucks Band, and other musicians.
Tedeschi served as a judge for the 7th annual Independent Music Awards.
Susan Tedeschi Tracks
Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning
Derek Trucks
Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning
Don't Think Twice
Susan Tedeschi
Don't Think Twice
The Feeling Music Brings
Susan Tedeschi
The Feeling Music Brings
Don't Think Twice It's Alright
Susan Tedeschi
Don't Think Twice It's Alright
Colour Of The Blues
John Prine
Colour Of The Blues
Hope and Desire
Susan Tedeschi
Hope and Desire
Mixed Drinks About Feelings (feat. Susan Tedeschi)
Eric Church
Mixed Drinks About Feelings (feat. Susan Tedeschi)
Walking Man's Blues
Susan Tedeschi
Walking Man's Blues
700 Houses
Susan Tedeschi
700 Houses
Walking Blues
Susan Tedeschi
Walking Blues
Talking About
Susan Tedeschi
Talking About
Can't Sleep At Night
Susan Tedeschi
Can't Sleep At Night
Back To The River
Susan Tedeschi
Back To The River
Hurt So Bad
Susan Tedeschi
Hurt So Bad
Blues On A Holiday
Susan Tedeschi
Blues On A Holiday
