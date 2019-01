Chuck Jackson (born July 22, 1937) is an American R&B singer who was one of the first artists to record material by Burt Bacharach and Hal David successfully. He has performed with moderate success since 1961. His hits include "I Don't Want to Cry," "Any Day Now," "I Keep Forgettin'", and "All Over the World".

He was born in Latta, South Carolina, and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.