Lo-Fi-Fnk
2001
Lo-Fi-Fnk is a Swedish electropop-band formed in 2001 consisting of Leonard Drougge and August Hellsing. They have released two EPs, We Is in 2002 and ...And the JFG? in 2005. On April 24, 2006 they released their first studio album, Boylife. Since then they started touring the world, and in 2008 they started working on their second album, The Last Summer, which was released in August 2011. According to music website Stereogum a third album is due for release in 2015.
