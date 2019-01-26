Berlin Philharmonic OrchestraFormed 1882
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1882
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dea28aa9-1086-4ffa-8739-0ccc759de1ce
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Berlin Philharmonic (German: Berliner Philharmoniker) is a German orchestra based in Berlin.
In 2006, ten European media outlets voted the Berlin Philharmonic number three on a list of "top ten European Orchestras", after the Vienna Philharmonic and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, while in 2008 it was voted the world's number two orchestra in a survey among leading international music critics organized by the British magazine Gramophone (behind the Concertgebouw). The BPO supports several chamber music ensembles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Performances & Interviews
- Sir Simon Rattle on orchestras and fine wineshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m3tzj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m3tzj.jpg2017-01-18T10:52:00.000ZSean talks to Sir Simon Rattle about taking up the reins at the London Symphony Orchestra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pwllr
Sir Simon Rattle on orchestras and fine wines
Tracks
Sort by
Piano Concerto No.2 in B flat major Op.19
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.2 in B flat major Op.19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.2 in B flat major Op.19
Last played on
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
Last played on
Orpheus, S 98
Franz Liszt
Orpheus, S 98
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Orpheus, S 98
Last played on
Symphony No 8 in G major, Op 88 (3rd mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No 8 in G major, Op 88 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No 8 in G major, Op 88 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Mediataion from Thais
Michel Schwalbé
Mediataion from Thais
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mediataion from Thais
Last played on
Slavonic Dance Op. 72 No. 2 in E minor
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance Op. 72 No. 2 in E minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Slavonic Dance Op. 72 No. 2 in E minor
Last played on
The Planets: Neptune
Gustav Holst
The Planets: Neptune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Planets: Neptune
Choir
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.1: III. Rondo. Molto allegro
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.1: III. Rondo. Molto allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.1: III. Rondo. Molto allegro
Piano Concerto No.5: I. Allegro
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.5: I. Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.5: I. Allegro
Piano Concerto No.4: III. Rondo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.4: III. Rondo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.4: III. Rondo
Piano Concerto No.3: II. Largo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.3: II. Largo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.3: II. Largo
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Turkish March (The Ruins of Athens)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Turkish March (The Ruins of Athens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Turkish March (The Ruins of Athens)
Last played on
Piano quartet in G minor Op.25 - 4th movement, Rondo alla Zingarese
Johannes Brahms
Piano quartet in G minor Op.25 - 4th movement, Rondo alla Zingarese
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Piano quartet in G minor Op.25 - 4th movement, Rondo alla Zingarese
Last played on
Mercury, the Winged Messenger (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
Mercury, the Winged Messenger (The Planets, Op 32)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Mercury, the Winged Messenger (The Planets, Op 32)
Last played on
Don Quixote - Variation 7 (The Ride Through the Air)
Richard Strauss
Don Quixote - Variation 7 (The Ride Through the Air)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Don Quixote - Variation 7 (The Ride Through the Air)
Last played on
Symphony No 7 in D minor, Op 70 (3rd mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No 7 in D minor, Op 70 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No 7 in D minor, Op 70 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
The Wedding of Kije (Lieutenant Kije Suite, Op 60)
Sergei Prokofiev
The Wedding of Kije (Lieutenant Kije Suite, Op 60)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
The Wedding of Kije (Lieutenant Kije Suite, Op 60)
Last played on
Le gibet (Gaspard de la nuit)
Maurice Ravel
Le gibet (Gaspard de la nuit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le gibet (Gaspard de la nuit)
Last played on
Ondine (Gaspard de la nuit)
Maurice Ravel
Ondine (Gaspard de la nuit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Ondine (Gaspard de la nuit)
Last played on
Brindisi (La traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Brindisi (La traviata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Brindisi (La traviata)
Last played on
Das irdische Leben (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Das irdische Leben (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das irdische Leben (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Last played on
Aroldo - Overture
Giuseppe Verdi
Aroldo - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Aroldo - Overture
Last played on
Symphony No. 4 In C Major
Franz Schmidt
Symphony No. 4 In C Major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No. 4 In C Major
Concerto No. 3 In C Major Op.26 For Piano And Orchestra
Sergei Prokofiev
Concerto No. 3 In C Major Op.26 For Piano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Concerto No. 3 In C Major Op.26 For Piano And Orchestra
La Peri - Poeme Danse
Paul Dukas
La Peri - Poeme Danse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrp.jpglink
La Peri - Poeme Danse
The Blue Danube, Op 314
Johann Strauss II
The Blue Danube, Op 314
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
The Blue Danube, Op 314
Last played on
Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet)
Sergei Prokofiev
Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Dance of the Knights (Romeo and Juliet)
Last played on
Symphony no.5 in C minor, Op.67 (4th mvt: Allegro)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no.5 in C minor, Op.67 (4th mvt: Allegro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no.5 in C minor, Op.67 (4th mvt: Allegro)
Last played on
Death and Transfiguration
Richard Strauss
Death and Transfiguration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Death and Transfiguration
Don Juan
Richard Strauss
Don Juan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Don Juan
Symphony no. 7
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 7
The Shrovetide Fair (Petrushka)
Igor Stravinsky
The Shrovetide Fair (Petrushka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Shrovetide Fair (Petrushka)
Last played on
Also Sprach Zarathustra (Introduction)
Richard Strauss
Also Sprach Zarathustra (Introduction)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Also Sprach Zarathustra (Introduction)
Conductor
Last played on
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
Richard Wagner
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (Das Rheingold)
Richard Wagner
Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (Das Rheingold)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (Das Rheingold)
Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major K.314/285d: iii. Rondo (Allegretto)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major K.314/285d: iii. Rondo (Allegretto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major K.314/285d: iii. Rondo (Allegretto)
Last played on
The Nutcracker (In the Christmas tree)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker (In the Christmas tree)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Nutcracker (In the Christmas tree)
Last played on
The Nutcracker (Coffee - Arabian Dance)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker (Coffee - Arabian Dance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Nutcracker (Coffee - Arabian Dance)
Last played on
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299
Last played on
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg (Prelude to Act 1)
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg (Prelude to Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg (Prelude to Act 1)
Last played on
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Alexander Borodin
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Last played on
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
Last played on
An der schönen blauen Donau Op. 314 (The Blue Danube)
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
An der schönen blauen Donau Op. 314 (The Blue Danube)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An der schönen blauen Donau Op. 314 (The Blue Danube)
Last played on
La forza del destino: Overture (Sinfonia)
Giuseppe Verdi
La forza del destino: Overture (Sinfonia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La forza del destino: Overture (Sinfonia)
Last played on
Academic Festival Overture, Op.80
Johannes Brahms
Academic Festival Overture, Op.80
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Academic Festival Overture, Op.80
Last played on
Playlists featuring Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 68: Berlin Philharmonic & Kirill Petrenko (II)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5384f
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-02T06:29:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617h37.jpg
2
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 68: Berlin Philharmonic & Kirill Petrenko (II)
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 66: Berlin Philharmonic & Kirill Petrenko (I)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enzp8g
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-01T06:29:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617dwq.jpg
1
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 66: Berlin Philharmonic & Kirill Petrenko (I)
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2nzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-03T06:29:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03q76y1.jpg
3
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 64
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8fwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-02T06:29:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx02n.jpg
2
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Singers in Taiwan
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e892mb
National Theater and Concert Hall, Taipei
2016-05-08T06:29:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03pq0tg.jpg
8
May
2016
BBC Singers in Taiwan
National Theater and Concert Hall, Taipei
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Perfect three part harmony?
-
Headphone mix of Mahler's 3rd Symphony
-
Paul Lewis: how can life shape the way we hear music?
-
Claire Booth: is the scherzo from Bruckner's 8th Symphony in 3/4 or 6/8?
-
Beethoven: Symphony No 7 in A major – excerpt (Prom 74)
-
Brahms: Variations on the St Anthony Chorale, Op 56a – excerpt (Prom 74)
Back to artist