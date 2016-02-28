התזמורת הקאמרית הישראליתFormed 1965
התזמורת הקאמרית הישראלית
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de9fb522-e8ba-4af5-9c8a-770450eaca5b
Biography (Wikipedia)
Israel Chamber Orchestra (abbreviation ICO, Hebrew: התזמורת הקאמרית הישראלית) (Hatizmoret hakamerit) is an Israeli orchestra based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Primary funding comes from the Israel Ministry of Education and the Tel Aviv Jaffa Municipality.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Violin Concerto in D minor, Op.8
Richard Strauss
Violin Concerto in D minor, Op.8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D minor, Op.8
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist