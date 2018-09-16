Funkmaster FlexBorn 5 August 1968
Aston George Taylor Jr. (born August 5, 1967), professionally known as Funkmaster Flex, is an American disc jockey, rapper, record producer, actor, and host on New York City's Hot 97 radio station. In 1992, he became host of the first hip hop radio show on Hot 97 in New York, which was a pop radio station at the time.
Here We Go (feat. Wyclef Jean)
Last played on
Craig Mack Freestyle Mix (August 1994)
Last played on
Live Freestyle (feat. Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. & DJ Mister Cee)
Last played on
Mos Def Freestyle
Last played on
Safe Sex, No Freaks
Last played on
C'mon Baby
Last played on
