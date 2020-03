Idiotape is a South Korean electronic music band. They released their debut EP 0805 in July 2010 and their first album 11111101, a year later, which won "Best Dance & Electronic Album" at the 2012 Korean Music Awards. They have performed at multiple music festivals at home and around the world.

