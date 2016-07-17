Robert MortonComposer. Born 1430. Died 4 March 1479
Robert Morton
1430
Robert Morton Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Morton (also Mourton, Moriton; c. 1430 – after 13 March 1479) was an English composer of the early Renaissance, mostly active at the Burgundian court. He was highly regarded at the time. Only secular vocal music, all Rondeaux for three voices, survive.
Robert Morton Tracks
The Wild Rover
Robert Morton
The Wild Rover
The Wild Rover
Le souvenir de vous (rondo for 3 voices)
Robert Morton
Le souvenir de vous (rondo for 3 voices)
Le souvenir de vous (rondo for 3 voices)
