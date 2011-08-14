SquareheadIrish garage pop band. Formed January 2010
Squarehead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de9b501a-1b4b-489e-b857-066695cccc23
Squarehead Biography (Wikipedia)
Squarehead is a garage pop band based in Dublin, Ireland. It currently consists of lead singer / guitarist Roy Duffy, bassist Ian McFarlane and Ruan Van Vliet on drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Squarehead Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Enchilada
Squarehead
Midnight Enchilada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Enchilada
Last played on
Baseball Ghosts
Squarehead
Baseball Ghosts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baseball Ghosts
Last played on
Squarehead Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist