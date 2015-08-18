MV & EE is a Vermont-based group of musicians focused around Matt "MV" Valentine and his partner Erika "EE" Elder. Matt Valentine was in the neo-psychedelic group, The Tower Recordings and has also released music under his own name and the pseudonym, Matthew Dell. While the duo recorded under many different names, including MV & EE Medicine Show and The Bummer Road, most of the records center on both artists and feature a rotating cast of additional musicians. Their style is self-described as "lunar ragas", with many of the lyrics dealing with celestial imagery. They combine Indian raga style composition with Appalachian folk and post-psychedelic electrical experimentalism. They use Western and Eastern acoustic instruments amplified and augmented with effects such as reverb, delay, and flange. Their compositions occasionally feature vocal work from both Elder and Valentine, the latter of which is reminiscent of Neil Young's vocal style.