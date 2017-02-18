Gus EdwardsBorn 18 August 1879. Died 7 November 1945
Gus Edwards
1879-08-18
Gus Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Gus(tave) Edwards (18 August 1878 – 7 November 1945) was an American songwriter and vaudevillian. He also organised his own theatre companies and was a music publisher.
Gus Edwards Tracks
