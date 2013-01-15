Nada MamulaBorn 9 January 1927. Died 11 October 2001
1927-01-09
Nada Mamula Biography (Wikipedia)
Nada Mamula (9 January 1927 – 11 October 2001) was a Serbian singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mamula: Mujo kuje konja po mjesecu
