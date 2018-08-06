Bass Drum of DeathFormed 2007
Bass Drum of Death
2007
Bass Drum of Death Biography (Wikipedia)
Bass Drum of Death is an American garage punk band from New York City, New York signed to Innovative Leisure Records.
Bass Drum of Death Tracks
I Don't Wanna Know
Bass Drum of Death
Young Pros
Bass Drum of Death
For Blood
Bass Drum of Death
Left For Dead
Bass Drum of Death
Shattered Me
Bass Drum of Death
Nerve Jamming
Bass Drum of Death
Velvet Itch
Bass Drum of Death
Upcoming Events
27
Feb
2019
Bass Drum of Death
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
28
Feb
2019
Bass Drum of Death
Think Tank? at Digital, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
1
Mar
2019
Bass Drum of Death
Night & Day Café, Manchester, UK
2
Mar
2019
Bass Drum of Death
Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK
4
Mar
2019
Bass Drum of Death
The Garage, Glasgow, UK
