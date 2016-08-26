Mad in ParisFormed 1992
Mad in Paris
1992
Mad in Paris Biography (Wikipedia)
Mad in Paris is a French hip hop and groove musical band active in the 1990. It was established in 1992 and was composed of eight musicians and one female singer, Ounsa, who respectively came from the southern suburbs of Paris (Créteil, Ivry et Grigny. The singer is the rapper CC Rider.
It was particularly known for its 1996 hit single "Paris a le blues", which peaked at number 25 in France and remained in the top 50 for 13 weeks. The second single "Réveillez-vous" failed to chart. Both songs are on the band's album Mad in Paris.
Mad in Paris Tracks
Mystic Path
Mad in Paris
Mystic Path
Mystic Path
You're Wrong
Mad in Paris
You're Wrong
You're Wrong
