Formed 25 December 1969. Disbanded 1971
1969-12-25
Pete Brown & Piblokto! Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Ronald Brown (25 December 1940) is an English performance poet, lyricist, and singer best known for his collaborations with Cream and Jack Bruce. Brown formed the bands Pete Brown & His Battered Ornaments and Pete Brown & Piblokto! and worked with Graham Bond and Phil Ryan. He also writes film scripts and formed a film production company.
Pete Brown & Piblokto! Tracks
