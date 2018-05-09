Oliver TompsettBritish stage actor and singer. Born 25 August 1983
Oliver Tompsett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de89048e-688c-4212-b1a2-3ba1d6445406
Oliver Tompsett Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Tompsett (born 25 August 1981) is a British stage actor and singer best known for his portrayal of Fiyero in the West End production of the musical Wicked and for playing the role of Galileo in the West End Smash hit "We Will Rock You".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oliver Tompsett Tracks
Sort by
Forever Strong
Oliver Tompsett
Forever Strong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever Strong
Last played on
Oliver Tompsett Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist