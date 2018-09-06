Memotone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de86cb9f-f648-4985-82ce-106711f98e91
Memotone Tracks
Sort by
The Magpie
Memotone
The Magpie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Magpie
Last played on
Signal Hill
Memotone
Signal Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Signal Hill
Last played on
You Saw the Future
Memotone
You Saw the Future
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Saw the Future
Last played on
Something Monday
Memotone
Something Monday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Monday
Last played on
Abbots Bromley Horn Dance
Memotone
Abbots Bromley Horn Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abbots Bromley Horn Dance
Last played on
Goldair
Memotone
Goldair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goldair
Last played on
Stalker
Memotone
Stalker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stalker
Last played on
Down Illusion
Memotone
Down Illusion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down Illusion
Last played on
My Stranger
Memotone
My Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Stranger
Last played on
Don't Come Looking
Memotone
Don't Come Looking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Come Looking
Last played on
It's out there
Memotone
It's out there
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's out there
Last played on
The Stranger
Memotone
The Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stranger
Last played on
Four Minute Hallway
Memotone
Four Minute Hallway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Minute Hallway
Last played on
Four Minute Hallway [feat. Leafcutter John]
Memotone
Four Minute Hallway [feat. Leafcutter John]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Good Thing
Memotone
Small Good Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Good Thing
Last played on
Clockwork Horse
Memotone
Clockwork Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clockwork Horse
Last played on
Bellatrix
Memotone
Bellatrix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bellatrix
Last played on
Memotone Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist