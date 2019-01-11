Jimmy RankinBorn 28 May 1964
Jimmy Rankin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de85ec88-2ce3-451c-9e91-6e3465323c0f
Jimmy Rankin Biography (Wikipedia)
James Kevin Rankin (born May 28, 1964) is a Canadian country and folk artist. A member of The Rankin Family, Rankin has also released six solo albums, Song Dog (2001), Handmade (2003), Edge of Day (2007), Forget About the World (2011), Tinsel Town (2012) and Back Road Paradise (2014). Rankin's solo and Rankin Family awards include 5 Junos, 27 East Coast Music Awards, 9 SOCAN top radio play Awards, 7 Canadian Country Music Awards, 2 Music NS Awards, and 2 Canadian Radio Music Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Rankin Tracks
Sort by
Dirt 'N Potatoes: Prince Charlie / The Flowers of Edinburgh / Bonnie Annie
Jimmy Rankin
Dirt 'N Potatoes: Prince Charlie / The Flowers of Edinburgh / Bonnie Annie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More I'll Go Roving
Jimmy Rankin
No More I'll Go Roving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More I'll Go Roving
Last played on
Been Away
Jimmy Rankin
Been Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Been Away
Last played on
Highlander
Jimmy Rankin
Highlander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highlander
Last played on
Dirt 'N Potato - Cape Breton Fiddle Medley (Prince Charlie, The Flowers Of Edinburgh, Bonnie Annie)
Jimmy Rankin
Dirt 'N Potato - Cape Breton Fiddle Medley (Prince Charlie, The Flowers Of Edinburgh, Bonnie Annie)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn That Boat Around
Jimmy Rankin
Turn That Boat Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn That Boat Around
Last played on
Dirt And Potatoes
Jimmy Rankin
Dirt And Potatoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirt And Potatoes
Last played on
Loving You Never Gets Old
Jimmy Rankin
Loving You Never Gets Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving You Never Gets Old
Last played on
Slipping Away
Jimmy Rankin
Slipping Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slipping Away
Last played on
Shot in the Dark
Jimmy Rankin
Shot in the Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shot in the Dark
Last played on
Drifting too far from shore
Jimmy Rankin
Drifting too far from shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drifting too far from shore
Last played on
Jimmy Rankin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist