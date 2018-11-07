John Scott Whiteley (born 1950) is an English organist and composer. He has performed extensively around the world and since 1985 has undertaken an annual tour of the USA. He has performed in most major UK Cathedrals and concert halls, and was Assistant Organist and later Organist and Director of the Girls' choir at York Minster between 1975 and 2010. He is currently Organist Emeritus of York Minster.