John Scott Whiteley (born 1950) is an English organist and composer. He has performed extensively around the world and since 1985 has undertaken an annual tour of the USA. He has performed in most major UK Cathedrals and concert halls, and was Assistant Organist and later Organist and Director of the Girls' choir at York Minster between 1975 and 2010. He is currently Organist Emeritus of York Minster.
Pensee d'Automne, Op.47 No.2
Joseph Jongen
Last played on
Glorious things of thee are spoken
Trad.
Conductor
Last played on
Trumpet Tune
John Scott Whiteley
Last played on
Impromptu for Sir Edward Bairstow
Francis Jackson
Last played on
Let my prayer come up
Edward Bairstow & John Scott Whiteley
Composer
Last played on
Hark, the Herald Angels Sing
Felix Mendelssohn
Conductor
Last played on
Hear My Prayer (extract from 'O for the Wings')
Felix Mendelssohn
Director
Singer
Last played on
Sortie In B Flat
John Scott Whiteley
Last played on
March In D
John Scott Whiteley
Last played on
Requiem Op.48 for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Gabriel Fauré
Last played on
