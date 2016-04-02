Sam HaydenBorn 1968
Sam Hayden
1968
Sam Hayden Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Hayden (born 1968) is an English composer of classical and electronic music and an academic. His music has won several prestigious prizes and been performed widely at international music festivals.
Sam Hayden Tracks
schismatics II
Mieko Kanno & Sam Hayden
