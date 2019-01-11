Red MollyFormed 2004. Disbanded 2015
Red Molly
2004
Red Molly Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Molly is a folk trio consisting of Laurie MacAllister (vocals, bass), Abbie Gardner (vocals, guitar, Dobro, lap steel guitar), and Molly Venter (vocals, guitar). They perform original works composed by each of the group members, as well as covers of other songwriters including Hank Williams, Gillian Welch, Richard Thompson, Mark Erelli, and Ryan Adams. Their fans are known as "Redheads."
Red Molly Tracks
Beaumont Rest Stop
Red Molly
Beaumont Rest Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beaumont Rest Stop
Last played on
1952 Vincent Black Lightning
Red Molly
1952 Vincent Black Lightning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1952 Vincent Black Lightning
Last played on
Willow Tree
Red Molly
Willow Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willow Tree
Last played on
My Baby Loves Me
Red Molly
My Baby Loves Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby Loves Me
Last played on
Beaumont Stop
Red Molly
Beaumont Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beaumont Stop
Last played on
Sing To Me
Red Molly
Sing To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing To Me
Last played on
Is the Blue Moon Still Shining
Red Molly
Is the Blue Moon Still Shining
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mind of a Soldier
Red Molly
The Mind of a Soldier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay Down Your Burden
Red Molly
Lay Down Your Burden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay Down Your Burden
Last played on
I'm Only Right When it's Wrong
Red Molly
I'm Only Right When it's Wrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clinch River Blues
Red Molly
Clinch River Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clinch River Blues
Last played on
Homeward Bound
Red Molly
Homeward Bound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Homeward Bound
Last played on
Ghost
Red Molly
Ghost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost
Last played on
Oh My Michael
Red Molly
Oh My Michael
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh My Michael
Last played on
Lay Your Burden Down
Red Molly
Lay Your Burden Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay Your Burden Down
Last played on
Hold It All
Red Molly
Hold It All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold It All
Last played on
