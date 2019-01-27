Bob DoroughBorn 12 December 1923. Died 23 April 2018
Bob Dorough
1923-12-12
Bob Dorough Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lrod Dorough (December 12, 1923 – April 23, 2018) was an American bebop and cool jazz vocalist, pianist, composer, songwriter, arranger and producer.
He was perhaps best known as the composer and performer of songs from Schoolhouse Rock!, a series of TV cartoons that appeared on Saturday mornings in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. He worked with Miles Davis and Blossom Dearie, and his adventurous style influenced Mose Allison.
Bob Dorough Performances & Interviews
Funk Family Tree: De La Soul - Ray Charles
2016-09-10
The funk family tree branches out from De La Soul to Ray Charles.
Funk Family Tree: De La Soul - Ray Charles
Bob Dorough Tracks
Three Is A Magic Number
Bob Dorough
Three Is A Magic Number
Three Is A Magic Number
Last played on
The Magic Number
Bob Dorough
The Magic Number
The Magic Number
Last played on
Small Day Tomorrow
Bob Dorough
Small Day Tomorrow
Small Day Tomorrow
Last played on
Love Came On Stealthy Fingers
Bob Dorough
Bob Dorough
Love Came On Stealthy Fingers
Nothing Like You
Bob Dorough
Nothing Like You
Nothing Like You
Last played on
You're The Dangerous Type
Bob Dorough
Bob Dorough
You're The Dangerous Type
I Got Six
Bob Dorough
I Got Six
I Got Six
Last played on
Baltimore Oriole
Bob Dorough
Baltimore Oriole
Baltimore Oriole
Last played on
Devil May Care
Bob Dorough
Devil May Care
Devil May Care
Last played on
Old Devil Moon
Bob Dorough
Old Devil Moon
Old Devil Moon
Last played on
Blue Xmas (To Whom it May Concern)
Bob Dorough
Bob Dorough
Blue Xmas (To Whom it May Concern)
Blue Xmas (To Whom it May Concern)
Last played on
Small Day Tomorrow (feat. Fran Landesman, Barry Green & Ian Shaw)
Bob Dorough
Bob Dorough
Small Day Tomorrow (feat. Fran Landesman, Barry Green & Ian Shaw)
Small Day Tomorrow (feat. Fran Landesman, Barry Green & Ian Shaw)
Last played on
The Message
Bob Dorough
The Message
The Message
Last played on
