Brad RobinsonBorn 1958. Died 13 October 1996
Brad Robinson
Brad Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Bradford Leigh "Brad" Robinson (1958 – 13 October 1996) was an Australian rock musician best known as lead and rhythm guitarist with the 1980s band Australian Crawl. Robinson had a later career as a manager for musicians and sports personalities. In 1993 Robinson was diagnosed with lymphoma and, in October 1996 when Australian Crawl were inducted into the Australian Record Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame, he was hospitalised with the disease and unable to attend. Brad Robinson died two weeks later, aged 37.
