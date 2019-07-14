Dirty Honey is an American rock band from Los Angeles that currently consists of singer Marc Labelle, guitarist John Notto, bassist Justin Smolian, and drummer Corey Coverstone. The band toured in 2019 as the opening act for Red Sun Rising on their Peel Tour. On May 7, 2019, the band opened for The Who at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan as part of The Who's Moving On! Tour. The band released their self-titled extended play on March 22, 2019. Dirty Honey is an iHeartRadio On The Verge Artist.