Fermo Dante MarchettiBorn 28 August 1876. Died 11 June 1940
1876-08-28
Fermo Dante Marchetti (born Dante Pilade Marchetti, 28 August 1876 – 11 June 1940) was an Italian composer and songwriter, best known for the music for the song "Fascination". He was born in Massa Carrara, Tuscany, Italy, and died in Paris, France.
Fascination
Fascination
Fascination
