Patches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de790af7-2c7f-44ab-b87b-1c7eb100d672
Patches Tracks
Sort by
Embrace (feat. Patches)
Valentine & Rob Araujo
Embrace (feat. Patches)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Embrace (feat. Patches)
Performer
Last played on
Bump It
Dekku, Patches & Cream
Bump It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmb.jpglink
Bump It
Last played on
I'm Gonna Make This World A Better Place
Patches
I'm Gonna Make This World A Better Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist