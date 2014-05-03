The Trevor Horn Band are an English supergroup formed in 2006 as The Producers, when they included record producers Trevor Horn (bass and vocals) and Steve Lipson (guitar), and musicians Lol Creme (guitar and vocals) and Ash Soan (drums). The band briefly adopted the name US before changing to Producers. Latterly, they have switched to the name The Trevor Horn Band.

Producer Chris Braide (keyboards and vocals) was originally a member but left in 2009 due to work commitments, though still contributed to the band's début album Made in Basing Street (released under the name Producers), released on 25 June 2012. Gary Langan also works with the band, engineering and mixing in the studio and working front of house at gigs.