Tree House FireFormed 1 January 2011
Tree House Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de75cbcd-3c90-454e-8d0f-a1ebf180b848
Tree House Fire Tracks
Sort by
Rock And A Hard Place
Tree House Fire
Rock And A Hard Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock And A Hard Place
Last played on
Fools Gold
Tree House Fire
Fools Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fools Gold
Last played on
Fruits Not So Sweet
Tree House Fire
Fruits Not So Sweet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fruits Not So Sweet
Last played on
Seen It All
Tree House Fire
Seen It All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seen It All
Last played on
What Matters Most
Tree House Fire
What Matters Most
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Matters Most
Last played on
Back to artist