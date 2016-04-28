Carl Barât
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqn0n.jpg
1978-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de750df5-56b6-4e8e-8696-a5ca101531ec
Carl Barât Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Ashley Raphael Barât (born 6 June 1978) is a British musician, best known for being the co-frontman with Pete Doherty of the garage rock band The Libertines. He was the frontman and lead guitarist of Dirty Pretty Things, and in 2010 debuted a solo album. In 2014 he announced the creation of his new band, The Jackals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Barât Performances & Interviews
- Carl Barât in conversation with Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02881b0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02881b0.jpg2014-10-08T17:08:00.000ZCarl Barât speaks to Steve Lamacq about the Jackals' new single.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02881b4
Carl Barât in conversation with Steve Lamacq
- Carl Barat talks to Zane Lowehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ykp3h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ykp3h.jpg2014-05-06T08:57:00.000ZZane talks life and The Libertines with Carl Barat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ykp3n
Carl Barat talks to Zane Lowe
Carl Barât Tracks
Carve My Name
Carl Barât
Carve My Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
Carve My Name
Last played on
Don't Look Back Into The Sun (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2011)
Carl Barât
Don't Look Back Into The Sun (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
So Long, My Lover (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2011)
Carl Barât
So Long, My Lover (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
Run With the Boys (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2011)
Carl Barât
Run With the Boys (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
A Storm Is Coming
Carl Barât
A Storm Is Coming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hs3gn.jpglink
A Storm Is Coming
Last played on
Glory Days
Carl Barat and the Jackals
Glory Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02860vx.jpglink
Glory Days
Performer
Last played on
Love is Not On Trial (feat. Carl Barât)
Marc Almond
Love is Not On Trial (feat. Carl Barât)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldf.jpglink
Love is Not On Trial (feat. Carl Barât)
Last played on
Death Fires
Carl Barât
Death Fires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
Death Fires
Last played on
Don'T Look Back Into The Sun (Live)
Carl Barât
Don'T Look Back Into The Sun (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
Don'T Look Back Into The Sun (Live)
Last played on
Run With The Boys
Carl Barât
Run With The Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
Run With The Boys
Last played on
So Long My Lover (Live)
Carl Barât
So Long My Lover (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
So Long My Lover (Live)
Carve My Name (Live)
Carl Barât
Carve My Name (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
Carve My Name (Live)
Run With The Boys (Live)
Carl Barât
Run With The Boys (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
Run With The Boys (Live)
So Long, My Lover
Carl Barât
So Long, My Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
So Long, My Lover
Last played on
Je Regrette, Je Regrette
Carl Barât
Je Regrette, Je Regrette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
Je Regrette, Je Regrette
Last played on
Sunny Afternoon
Carl Barât
Sunny Afternoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
Sunny Afternoon
Last played on
The Fall
Carl Barât
The Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0n.jpglink
The Fall
Last played on
1
Jun
2019
Carl Barât, Wheatus, Ash, Rat Boy, The Virginmarys, New Model Army, Angelic Upstarts, Pretty Vicious, Lighthouse, Milk Teeth, The Last Internationale, Raging Speedhorn, Asylums, Ginger Wildheart, Wild Front, Coast to Coast, Press to MECO, Loathe, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, REWS, Cavalcade, The Black Roses, THECITYISOURS, Janus Stark, Mellor, Hands Off Gretel, Juicebox, Lock, Big Boy Bloater, Bang Bang Romeo, Alexis Kings, Rascalton, Flight Brigade, Bitch Falcon, Annabel Allum, Colt 45, Exist Immortal, Death Remains, Lebrock, Soeur, Saint Agnes, Healthy Junkies, Oxygen Thief, The Skinner Brothers, Black Futures, The Hyena Kill, Deux Furieuses, Riskee and the Ridicule, JOANovARC, The Wood Burning Savages, FAERS, Big Boy Bloater & the Limits, Black Orchid Empire, The Five Hundred, Playmaker, Luke Rainsford, Lots Holloway, The Dirty Strangers, Indian Queens, King Creature, Tokyo Taboo, The Idol Dead, Apollo Junction, Brightlight City, Matty James Cassidy, Funeral Shakes, KNOCKSVILLE, As Sirens Fall, No Violet, Phoxjaw, Late Night Legacy, Coast to Coast UK, Toffees, Panic Island, Mick O'Toole, Thunder on the Left, Weekend Recovery, The SoapGirls, Black Sixteen, Fine Creatures, Lee Patterson, This Year's Ghost, At The Sun, Bugeye, Rhyn, River Hounds, The Muffin Heads, The Silver Bayonets, Waco (UK), Repair to Ruin, PET NEEDS, Arcane Militia, Glossii, Indya, Dead at Eleven, 10 Gauge, Two Year Break, Bexatron, Colt48, Flavour Nurse, The Good Tenants, The Gulps, Man The Lifeboats, Flesh Tetris, Colt 48, Sick Love, Unknown Chapters, Plain Sails, L Sicario, DAM_FINO, Lunar Echoes, Jonny Weathers, Living On Universal Denial, Maxx Palmer, Albany (UK), Youth Illusion, The Wild Things UK, Ryuketsu Blizzard, Rich Ragany & the Digressions, Angerland and David Stevens And The Beguiled
Unknown venue, London, UK
Latest Carl Barât News
