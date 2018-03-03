Bert LahrBorn 13 August 1895. Died 4 December 1967
Bert Lahr
1895-08-13
Bert Lahr Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Lahrheim (August 13, 1895 – December 4, 1967) stage name Bert Lahr, was an American actor of stage and screen, vaudevillian and comedian. Lahr is best known for his role as the Cowardly Lion, as well as his counterpart Kansas farmworker "Zeke", in the MGM adaptation of The Wizard of Oz (1939). He was well known for his explosive humor, but also adapted well to dramatic roles and his work in burlesque, vaudeville, and on Broadway.
Bert Lahr Tracks
The Wizard of Oz (1939): Somewhere over the rainbow
Catch our act at the Met (Two on the Aisle)
THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939): If I Was King Of The Forest/Courage
