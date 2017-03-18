Empathy TestFormed January 2013
Empathy Test
2013-01
Vampire Test
By My Side
Seeing Stars
Demons
Upcoming Events
28
Jan
2019
Empathy Test, VNV Nation
The Globe, Cardiff, UK
29
Jan
2019
Empathy Test, VNV Nation
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
30
Jan
2019
Empathy Test, VNV Nation
Waterfront, Norwich, UK
1
Feb
2019
Empathy Test, VNV Nation
Club Academy, Manchester, UK
2
Feb
2019
Empathy Test, VNV Nation
The Asylum, Birmingham, UK
