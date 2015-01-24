Beijing Radio Symphony Orchestra
Beijing Radio Symphony Orchestra
Tracks
METROPOLIS (1927): Metropolis Theme/Machinen/Das Stadion
Gottfried Huppertz
Giulio Cesare in Egitto: Tu la mia stella sei
George Frideric Handel
Hary Janos: Intermezzo and Entrance of the Emperor and his Court
Zoltán Kodály
Gypsy dance (extract)
TRADITIONAL BALKAN, Kristjan Järvi & Beijing Radio Symphony Orchestra
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (A German Requiem)
Leipzig Radio Choir, Johannes Brahms, Beijing Radio Symphony Orchestra & Herbert Kegel
