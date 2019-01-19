Bobby V.US R&B vocalist, previously known as Bobby Valentino. Born 27 February 1982
Bobby V.
1982-02-27
Bobby V. Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Wilson (born February 27, 1980) better known by his stage name Bobby V (formerly Bobby Valentino) is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He has charted three No. 1 albums on Billboard's U.S. Top R&B Chart since 2006. V's first major single, "Slow Down" produced by Grammy Award winners Tim & Bob, charted No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Top R&B Chart and peaked at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The single was certified Gold by the RIAA. His second single, "Anonymous", was produced and featured a guest appearance from Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland.
Bobby V. Performances & Interviews
Bobby V. Tracks
Mrs. Officer (feat. Bobby V. & Kidd Kidd)
Lil Wayne
Mrs. Officer (feat. Bobby V. & Kidd Kidd)
Mrs. Officer (feat. Bobby V. & Kidd Kidd)
Featured Artist
Featured Artist
Slow Down
Bobby V.
Slow Down
Slow Down
Tell Me
Bobby V.
Tell Me
Tell Me
Slow Down (Instrumental)
Bobby V.
Slow Down (Instrumental)
Slow Down (Instrumental)
Anonymous
Bobby V.
Anonymous
Anonymous
Slow Down
Bobby V.
Slow Down
Slow Down
Pimpin' All Over The World (feat. Bobby V.)
Ludacris
Pimpin' All Over The World (feat. Bobby V.)
Pimpin' All Over The World (feat. Bobby V.)
Lil Bit
Bobby V.
Lil Bit
Lil Bit
