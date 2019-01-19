Robert Wilson (born February 27, 1980) better known by his stage name Bobby V (formerly Bobby Valentino) is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He has charted three No. 1 albums on Billboard's U.S. Top R&B Chart since 2006. V's first major single, "Slow Down" produced by Grammy Award winners Tim & Bob, charted No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Top R&B Chart and peaked at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The single was certified Gold by the RIAA. His second single, "Anonymous", was produced and featured a guest appearance from Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland.