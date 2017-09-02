Gorge Trio
Gorge Trio Biography
Gorge Trio is an American experimental rock band based in Oakland, California. It is composed of three-fourths of the critically acclaimed math rock band Colossamite, which disbanded in 1998, and is survived by three releases on Skin Graft Records.
Gorge Trio includes current members of Deerhoof, The Flying Luttenbachers, Natural Dreamers, and former members of underground pioneers Iceburn and Sicbay.
