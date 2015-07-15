The Knux are an American alternative hip hop duo, formed in 2003, composed of brothers Kentrell "Krispy" Lindsey (formerly known as Krispy Kream) and Alvin "Joey" Lindsey (formerly known as Rah Al Millio). Both brothers are multi-instrumentalists, who sing and rap, as well as produce the bulk of their own music. Their music contains elements of rock, electronic and pop music.

The Knux are well known for their intense live shows; in 2009, they were invited to perform at almost every major music festival in North America. They have also toured with a slew of diverse artists spanning various genres, such as Common, Q-Tip, Nas, The Roots, Shwayze, Lupe Fiasco, DJ AM, Travis Barker and DJ Cobra, among other prominent artists. They released their debut album Remind Me in 3 Days..., on October 28, 2008. They released their follow-up, Eraser, on September 27, 2011.